On the first day of more severe restrictions on circulation to lower the number of coronavirus infections, it was surprising a march of indigenous women that left from Plaza Miserere in Once and advanced through the neighborhood of Congreso.

It is a “Plurinational Walk” that started on March 17 from different provinces to claim that the “terricide”, which assure that it is an attack against “mother earth” and that after 1900 kilometers it was scheduled to close in the City this Tuesday, when they affirm that it is the 211st anniversary of the invasion of indigenous territories.

According to an article in the Crisis Magazine, the protesters belong to the “Movement of Indigenous Women for Good Living”, which is made up of referents from the 36 original nations and “denounce the extractivism that destroys native forests and the impunity with which companies pollute the land and water in collusion with governments. ”

On a rainy Saturday with little traffic due to the beginning of nine days of a strict restriction that in the City, the march drew attention Because the measures include the suspension of classes, social gatherings in open and closed spaces, the attention of some commercial items, religious celebrations and the return to the delivery and take away modality of the gastronomic establishments. Only essential workers can circulate With the Caring application and the new stage of restrictions you can only leave between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are going to walk with all these warriors to stop the destructive capitalism that it’s going to kill us all, not just us. The communities are in the first line in the territories and we are the most affected, they pollute us and kill us in different ways. We come together to resist for the life of the territories that affects the whole world. The intentional arson What happened in the Andean Region not only affects me, if the native forest is burned it affects us all. We want to do a conscience call to the Argentine people because polluted water and air make our children sick, “Marilyn Cañio, spokeswoman for Lof Cañio, located 10 kilometers from the town of El Maitén, in Chubut, told the outlet.

Indigenous women march through the center of the City despite the most severe restrictions on movement.

According to sources from the City Police, at the intersection of Rivadavia and Jujuy avenues they concentrated 50 protesters what with banners they marched to Congress, where have you been for an hour and withdrew.

“Neighbor, neighbor, do not be indifferent. The fight for land is now and it is urgent,” the women sang in a video published by the Agency Present, dedicated to gender and human rights journalism.

