‘Are you still a virgin?” asks casting agent Jason. “What?” asks the headscarf-wearing Khadija, nickname Kat, shocked. “Whether this is your first casting?” clarifies Jason. Yes, that’s right, says Kat, in the second installment of the new comedic and dramatic AvroTros web series Catwalk.

Kat is a young Muslim woman with a preference for colorful clothes, and she wants to become a fashion model. But that produces a lot of resistance, as we see in six short episodes. At the first casting, for example, we meet the Cruella-De-Vil-like fashion magazine editor-in-chief Peggy (a top role by Georgina Verbaan) who says she has no objection to headscarves. But she does demand that Kat change in front of everyone, male and female. “At fashion shows you have no privacy,” snaps Peggy. That’s going too far. She leaves.

But she’s not giving up on her dream, we see Catwalk. In a sharply humorous way, the series portrays the dilemmas faced by a headstrong young Muslim woman from Amsterdam West, who wants to achieve something in her own way. She is soon pilloried by her cultural community, and the predominantly white Dutch fashion world does not welcome her with open arms either.

Kat is played with verve by Meryam Khaldi (20). You can’t tell that this starring role is her acting debut. She comes from the Achterhoek, is a Muslim herself, and has been wearing a hijab (headscarf) since she was eighteen. She recognizes the problem that people do not want to believe that it is her own will, she said in an tv interview.

Hijab-less media

There are hardly any series with a young hijabi in the leading role in the Dutch media. Or not. “We really wanted to make a series for that target group of young women aged 14 to 20 who want to choose their own path between those two cultures. We also wanted to portray this serious problem in a humorous way,” says director and co-writer Salma Chafouk Idrissi (34). As far as she’s concerned, the fashion industry demands satire, with its lavish commercials and serious messages like ‘Because you’re worth it’.

Chafouk Idrissi is a self-taught screenwriter and director. She studied psychology but increasingly felt the need to do creative work, to tell stories. During the corona lockdown, she made her directorial debut with the short movie agoraphobia (2021) starring Nasdrin Dchar. He plays Hussein, a man with agoraphobia, who dares to go outside during the corona lockdown and discover the world.

And during that corona period, she also saw the call from NPO3 that was looking for young talent to make web series. There she pitched the story that connected with her own experience as a young bicultural woman who is looking for her own way. To write the screenplay, she contacted writer Zainab Goelaman (31), who wrote for the satirical site The pin and news site The Correspondent and whom she had met during the lockdown. “We share the same absurd sense of humor,” says Goelaman.

As inspiration for Catwalk helped tell the story of American-Somali model Halima Aden, who became a role model for a Muslim-inclusive fashion world by wearing headscarves and wearing burkini at international fashion shows. But at the end of 2020, she announced that she no longer wanted to walk fashion shows, because she could not reconcile the lack of privacy with her faith. She only wants to be a model if her requirements, such as a headscarf, are taken into account. You can be a successful fashion model and wear a headscarf, is her message – just like Kat in Catwalk want to.

“A headscarf does not define who you are. And fashion and headscarf and beauty also go together,” that’s what she’s into Catwalk want to show, says Zainab Goelaman, who is making her debut as a scriptwriter with this series. To make the series credible in that respect, they also wanted a young Muslim actress who wears a headscarf herself, says Goelaman. “You have a lot of productions in the media these days, made by white people, to which someone of color is added for the idea of ​​inclusivity. We didn’t want that. Many of those films are also only about the pain and trauma that bicultural people carry with them. I think that’s trauma porn. We didn’t want that either. There is indeed a lot of pain, but there is also happiness, love, strength and humor. I see and hear far too little of those stories from a bicultural perspective in the Netherlands. Humor actually connects, regardless of your background.” And that can be seen in her script debut.

Most (online) reactions to the series are positive, but sometimes there is also a harsh condemnation, with both religious and racist undertones. Goelaman: “People do not expect such a series with such a protagonist, and they are shocked by that.” This sometimes leads to misunderstanding and rejection, according to Goelaman. But that Catwalk goes against those expectations “that is precisely the intention,” she says.

In fact goes Catwalk about the ‘punk-feminism’ of today, she says. “Punk is about not wanting to conform, being rebellious. Kat doesn’t want to conform to her family’s expectations. And she wants to break through certain Western social barriers. Hence, the clothes, including headscarves and jewelery she wears are punky, full of cheerful, striking shapes and fluorescent colours. Kat doesn’t want to be an activist or figurehead for diversity at all. She just wants to be herself: a bicultural girl with a dream to become a model. She wants to be seen for the beautiful, powerful young woman she is inside and out. And that includes her headscarf.”