Marcelo Brozovic and the FC Bayern – an eternal rumor that has also been circulating through the media landscape in recent weeks. But it shouldn’t be specific this time either.
What FC Bayern’s midfield will look like in the coming season is completely open. Javi Martinez is associated with saying goodbye to the German record champions and Thiago’s wish to change has been known for months, but no club has approached the Munich team yet. At the same time, a new man is to come for the headquarters, while Corentin Tolisso should dare a new attempt after two difficult years.
But who could be the external reinforcement? Marcelo Brozovic has been the top candidate for some time in the Italian forest of leaves. The Croatian six is according to the Gazzetta dello Sport no longer unsaleable, the Nerazzurri is even supposed to fill the coffers. Under Antonio Conte he did not mature and fell short of expectations. The coach, it is said, had expected a leader in him – but Brozovic does not fill this role.
Dem Corriere dello Sport According to Paris St. Germain are also trying to get Brozovic, but Inter demand a high transfer fee. The Croatian sports newspaper reported accordingly Sportske Novosti At the beginning of August, that ex-trainer Niko Kovac stood up for Brozovic, but that CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge vetoed the price tag of 60 million euros. Because Tolisso was in the meantime associated with a move to Milan, suddenly there was talk of a possible swap, in which Bayern should have paid an additional 20 million euros.
Almost two weeks ago I want Sport Mediaset – another Italian medium – have learned that Inter is planning a double swap: Ivan Perisic and Brozovic should go to Munich when Tolisso and David Alaba switch to the Nerazzurri in return. In view of Alaba’s high standing and the efforts made in the contractual talks with consultant Pini Zahavi, it would not even be remotely conceivable that Bayern would agree to such a deal.
The media is playing with the fact that the Munich Perisic would like to keep and Tolisso is said to have flirted with a farewell a few months ago. Should Martinez and Thiago leave Bayern, the 2018 world champion will remain with a very high probability. And should Inter actually hope for a high transfer fee for Brozovic, it will hardly come from Bayern. Transfers on the scale of Leroy Sané are no longer planned due to the corona pandemic, only the income for Thiago could be reinvested.
Hansi Flick shouldn’t defend himself against another seasoned midfielder. If Martinez and Thiago left, only Adrian Fein, Mickael Cuisance and Tanguy Nianzou remained behind Kimmich, Goretzka and Tolisso – players with talent, but not regular players at the Champions League level. However, according to sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, those responsible are specifically looking for young and flexible players. They want to “provide the coach with a team with which he can win titles for the new season,” but “not make transfers that endanger economic health,” said Salihamidzic tz. The 27-year-old Brozovic, whose market value of transfermarkt.de is estimated at 50 million euros, neither athletically nor financially. As of now, it cannot be assumed that there is anything to this rumor.
