Bayern and PSG are competing for the signing of Marcelo Brozović. PSG sporting director Leonardo has already been in contact with Brozović’s representatives. Inter would consider selling Brozović if a ‘big offer’ is submitted [@CorSport] pic.twitter.com/rqEtmh53nh – #DoubleTreble ?????? (@iMiaSanMia) August 29, 2020

Inter will take the opportunity of their stay in Germany for the Europa League to have a meeting with Bayern bosses and discuss both the future of Ivan Perišić and a potential swap between Corentin Tolisso and Marcelo Brozović [Sportske Novosti] pic.twitter.com/EEzrsLSAcN – #DoubleTreble ?????? (@iMiaSanMia) August 5, 2020

Inter Milan are proposing a double swap deal to Bavaria: Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović for Corentin Tolisso and David Alaba [@Sport_Mediaset] – #DoubleTreble ?????? (@iMiaSanMia) August 16, 2020

Hansi Flick shouldn’t defend himself against another seasoned midfielder. If Martinez and Thiago left, only Adrian Fein, Mickael Cuisance and Tanguy Nianzou remained behind Kimmich, Goretzka and Tolisso – players with talent, but not regular players at the Champions League level. However, according to sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, those responsible are specifically looking for young and flexible players. They want to “provide the coach with a team with which he can win titles for the new season,” but “not make transfers that endanger economic health,” said Salihamidzic tz. The 27-year-old Brozovic, whose market value of transfermarkt.de is estimated at 50 million euros, neither athletically nor financially. As of now, it cannot be assumed that there is anything to this rumor.