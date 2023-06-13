After skater Kjeld Nuis, among others, the 51-year-old from Groningen is the eighteenth honorary citizen of the place in Drenthe. “Dick Lukkien has written history with FC Emmen in the past seven seasons,” mayor Eric van Oosterhout responds. ,,He managed to guide the club to the Eredivisie no less than twice. Moreover, it is largely to his credit that FC Emmen is so well represented nationally and enjoys sympathy. It is a pity that he and his team have not succeeded in securing a stay in the premier league.”