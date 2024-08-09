Peru approved a law on Friday declaring that crimes against humanity committed before 2002 in the fight against guerrillas have been barred by the statute of limitations, an initiative that will benefit former President Alberto Fujimori and 600 other military personnel who have been prosecuted.

Amid rejection by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, The law was published in the official gazette after the government decided not to comply with it.

The text nullifies proceedings for alleged crimes committed during the internal conflict or “war on terror” according to the authorities at the time, which left more than 69,000 dead and 21,000 missing between 1980 and 2000.

No event prior to that date can be classified as a crime against humanity or war crimes.

According to the law, “no one shall be prosecuted, convicted or punished for crimes against humanity or war crimes for acts committed prior to July 1, 2002,” when the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court came into force in Peru.

According to Peruvian authorities, the law serves to clarify the application and scope of crimes against humanity and war crimes in local legislation.

‘Law of impunity’

The government has denied that it is a covert amnesty or “impunity law,” as claimed by human rights groups and relatives of victims of massacres committed by the military between 1980 and 2000.

“The controversy lies in the fact that the provisions of the Rome Statute and the Convention on the non-applicability of statutes of limitations to war crimes and crimes against humanity are applicable to Peru only after the law is published. So from the point of view of the immediate application of the criminal law, it is not true that the law promotes impunity,” said Chief of Staff Gustavo Adrianzén on Wednesday.

Driven by the right-wing majority that controls the unicameral parliament, The law will automatically allow for the statute of limitations to be lifted for some 600 cases of alleged war crimes that have been investigated for more than three decades, the prosecutor’s office announced.

Peru recognizes the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, which was empowered to intervene in the most serious war crimes and crimes against humanity committed after 2002, when the Rome Statute came into force in the country.

The initiative has been rejected by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights since July, given the risk of leaving unpunished extrajudicial executions and forced disappearances perpetrated by state forces, which marked the 1980s and 1990s.

Inter alia, This law benefits former President Fujimori (1990-2000), who was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for ordering two massacres of civilians carried out by the army in 1991 and 1992.

The 86-year-old former president was released from prison on December 7, 2023 under the protection of a humanitarian pardon, despite the objection of the Inter-American courts. He was imprisoned for 16 years.

UN rejection

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday denounced the approval by the Peruvian Congress of this bill, which it considers contrary to international law.

Crimes against humanity and war crimes are among the most serious violations of international law and should not be subject to amnesties or statutes of limitations.

“I deeply regret that this law is coming into force in Peru,” said Volker Türk in a statement.

According to Türk, “The law contravenes the country’s obligations under international law and is a worrying development in a broader context of setbacks in human rights and the rule of law in Peru.”

“Crimes against humanity and war crimes are among the most serious violations of international law and should not be subject to amnesties or statutes of limitations,” he said.

The Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, stipulates that the most serious crimes do not have a statute of limitations.

“The lack of accountability for these crimes, wherever they have been committed, jeopardizes the rights to truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-repetition of thousands of victims of serious violations in Peru,” said Türk.