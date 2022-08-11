Dhe filling level of the German gas storage facilities has almost reached the first storage target of 75 percent. On Tuesday, the fill level was 73.7 percent, as emerged on Thursday from data from European gas storage operators on the Internet. The value was 0.55 percentage points above the previous day’s value. Since Friday, the filling level has been increasing by more than 0.5 percentage points every day, despite the significantly reduced delivery quantities from Russia. The level is always reported two days later.

A new regulation stipulates that German storage facilities must be at least 75 percent full by September 1st. On October 1st it should be at least 85 percent and on November 1st at least 95 percent. The largest German storage facility in Rehden, Lower Saxony, was 51.5 percent full on Tuesday.

The storage facilities compensate for fluctuations in gas consumption and thus form a kind of buffer system for the gas market. In the past, on cold winter days, up to 60 percent of the gas consumption in Germany was covered by German storage facilities. According to the industry association Ines, there are around 40 gas storage locations in Germany.