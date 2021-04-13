The Chief of the Cabinet of the City of Buenos Aires, Felipe Miguel, indicated this Tuesday that the progress of the second wave of coronavirus continues on a daily basis in the Buenos Aires territory and that, for the moment, they are not evaluating implementing greater restrictions.

“We are monitoring every day, several times a day, that means that we have more a movie than a photo, we are seeing the evolution, “said the official on radio Rivadavia, and ruled out that – for the moment – taking new measures to contain the situation is analyzed.

On Monday, the City of Buenos Aires broke a historical record of infections and for the first time exceeded the barrier of 3,000 daily cases.

The Buenos Aires official acknowledged that there is a strong increase in cases, although he explained that it is something that occurs “usually” during a re-outbreak of the disease, until “they hit the curve and begin to descend.”

In addition, he said that multiple indicators are observed, not only the number of infected, but the occupation of beds in the public and private sector, the hotel system for patients with mild symptoms and the ability of the health system to give answer.

The occupation of intensive care beds, one of the indicators closely followed by the Buenos Aires government. Photo EFE.

“With all these indicators we are going to make decisions. We are going to analyze day by day. And if the indicators and data conclude that we have to take some action, at that time we will do it and we will communicate it“Miguel added during the report.

The situation in clinics and hospitals

Miguel highlighted the daily work with the private sector to increase the therapy beds dedicated exclusively to Covid, that “only emergencies” are attended again and surgeries are rescheduled.

“With this regrowth there is again a need for therapy beds. For this reason, when it is said that they have 80% occupancy, it is spoken of the beds dedicated to Covid, but the system has other beds planned to reinforce care, “he explained.

He also referred to availability in the case of the public sector and said that the city of Buenos Aires is with “an approximate occupation of 50 percent.”

“We continue working on the release of beds, since when the Covid had loosened a little they had dedicated themselves to surgeries that at the time were postponed, “he said.

On the other hand, he highlighted that “in the City between 20,000 and 24,000 daily tests are being carried out, almost half of all tests at the country level, and it is also reasonable that more cases are detected.”

JPE