













Despite recent failures, Resident Evil would have a new live-action

The new movie of the franchise would adapt the story of The Umbrella Chronicles, which narrates the events that occur between 1998 and 2003 from the perspective of the corporation, in addition to zombies we will see political troubles, as always.

There is no release window for the film yet, however, it is already starting to cause a lot of doubts due to the previous printing of the Resident Evil film: Welcome to Raccoon City.

However, the previous “failure”, considered by some fans and general criticism, pointed to very particular dislikes that also came hand in hand with the perspective that the director wanted to take. Due to this, it is debatable the impression of the project of Resident Evil live-action.

Welcome to Raccoon City got a destructive review that pointed out issues of his script, lax and crazy narrative axes, to which a particular performance was added.

Source: Sony

This project of live-action aimed to propose a recreation of the events that would reflect the original stories of the video game saga, it should be noted, of the first titles.

However, it seems that this time we will have the adaptation of a very important part of the universe of resident Evil thatafter the criticism of his latest live action film plus the splendor that remains from his remake resident evil 4, we could expect something very different from the last installment.

However, there is no specific information in this regard, so we will have to wait for details and theories of the performance of the new title of Resident Evil.

How much does the Resident Evil 4 remake cost?

Depending on the edition and department store where you buy it, the video game costs 59.99 USD, around 1200 MXN.

Resident Evil 4 remake It came out on March 24, 2023, and it was one of the biggest hits of the year.

