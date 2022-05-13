AAt the annual conference of the German writers’ association PEN, its president Deniz Yücel was re-elected as its president in the evening – and then resigned. The journalist, born in Flörsheim am Main in 1973, who was in Turkish custody for almost a year because of alleged terrorist propaganda, was only elected in October 2021 in Frankfurt’s Paulskirche – and when the clashes did not stop even after the vote – he declared his resignation: “I don’t want to be the president of this bratwurst stand,” Yücel shouted into the microphone. “I step back!”

In Gotha, 125 members of the German PEN had gathered and yelled at each other for ten hours in a breathtakingly toxic atmosphere, accusing them of bullying, slander and insincerity. There was an application to confirm Yücel and two other board members in office, as well as one to dismiss him. Both motions argued for the benefit of PEN.

In the application for Yücel’s confirmation, 61 members said: “We wish that the quarrels that are damaging to the reputation of PEN come to an end.” and should continue in peace. The motion to vote Yücels out of office, on the other hand, spoke of dismay at his “colloquial style, language and sovereign airs and graces”, which resulted in a “profound and systemic disturbance of the decency and dignity of the PEN”.

Most recently, a narrow majority of 75 votes voted in favor of him, 73 members voted for his dismissal. The blame and insults from both sides did not stop after this vote. After this meeting, it is completely unclear how the hopelessly divided club will get back to business and devote itself to its tasks.







In Gotha, the mood at the conference, which began on Thursday evening with the awarding of the Kurt Sigel Poetry Prize, was initially difficult to assess. At first, there was a certain joy at being able to physically meet again after two failures due to the pandemic. But of course many were already tense given the unprecedented situation.

The dispute in the German PEN has various dimensions: On the one hand, it was sparked off by Yücel's public statements such as his demand for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which five of his predecessors saw as incompatible with the PEN charter. But it was also about internal processes that were then made public and forwarded email traffic.







According to its own statements, the German chapter of the international writers’ association PEN (“Poets, Essayists, Novelists”) has a total of 770 members who were also able to vote digitally. The annual meeting lasts until Sunday.