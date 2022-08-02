Home page World

A Spanish doctor discovers a monkeypox patient walking freely in public on the subway. He has a surprising explanation for this.

Madrid – Even after more than two years, the end of the corona pandemic is still not in sight and the summer months are likely to continue to be dominated by the virus. But that’s not all. Because at the same time, monkeypox is also spreading worldwide. More and more often, reports from sick people are being read on social media, warning of dark pustules and other unsightly symptoms. In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recently reported the first cases in young people.

Unlike the corona virus, whose symptoms often look very similar to a cold or flu, the dark, pimple-like marks can be unmistakably assigned to a monkeypox disease. It is therefore all the more surprising when you suddenly meet a person who moves freely outside despite such lesions. This is exactly what happened to a Spanish doctor recently, as he explains in astonishment on social media.

Spanish doctor sees monkeypox patient in the subway: the patient moves freely in public despite the pustules

On the short message platform Twitter, the doctor Arturo M. Henriques reports on a surprising encounter in the subway in Madrid. Although the original post has now been deleted, the bizarre story is captured by other accounts using screenshots.

On July 15, a man gets on the subway that Henriques is on at the time. At first glance, it looks like just another passenger looking forward to the end of the day – but at second glance, one detail is immediately apparent. According to Henriques, the traveler who entered the car at the Legazpi stop in the south-east of Madrid was covered all over with the conspicuous pustules that occur with monkeypox – which is confirmed by an attached picture. It shows the legs of the other subway passengers – and it’s clear that the unidentified man’s thighs are covered with a number of dark skin marks. A grotesque sight – especially considering the rapid spread of the disease.

Spanish doctor sees monkeypox patient in the subway: fellow passengers are not afraid of infection – and provide bizarre justification

Arturo Henriques also reports that he spoke to the man about the lesions and received confirmation that he was actually suffering from monkeypox despite the vaccination – but according to his doctor he did not have to go into isolation, but instead only had to wear a mask. Strange medical advice that makes little sense. Because as Henriques informs, the pimples are the monkeypox symptom that is most contagious.

Shortly thereafter, the story takes a bizarre turn. After his unsuccessful conversation with the monkeypox patient, Henriques asked a fellow passenger if she was not worried about the infection. After all, only a few centimeters separate the infected person and the other fast guests. Her answer should be astounding: Because the woman was convinced that only a homosexual person could become infected. This information was disseminated by the government – and unfortunately some citizens seem to regard it as credible.

“Now when I ride the subway, I try not to touch anything and not sit down,” writes Arturo Henriques. Not bad advice at all – especially when the subway cars are bursting at the seams again after work. (le)