The Argentine president, Javier Milei, faced this Wednesday the first general strike in just 45 days of government, against his draconian fiscal adjustment and his plan to reform more than a thousand laws and regulations that governed the country for decades.

The day of general strike, the first that Argentina has experienced since May 29, 2019, was convened by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), main labor union in the country, and supported by other union forces.

The Peronist and left-wing political opposition also accompanied the call for a general strike and the mobilizations that took place both in the capital and in other cities in the country. Among the participants, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, one of the main visible faces of Peronism, stood out. Also the former left-wing presidential candidate Myriam Bregman, who called on the opposition to “have a fighting plan.”

The Executive, on the contrary, described the strike as “great nonsense.” and “a complication and a loss of money for many Argentines.”

The protest, which began at 12:00 p.m., took place without altercations or major incidents. The central event of the day was the mobilization towards the Plaza del Congreso, in Buenos Aires, where protesters carried signs such as “the country is not for sale” or “no to the cultural blackout.”

Protest called by the General Confederation of Labor in Buenos Aires.

The Government estimated that 40,000 people participated in the march in Buenos Aires while the labor confederations estimated a participation of 600,000 people in Buenos Aires and 1,500,000 throughout the country, in places like Corrientes, Rosario, Córdoba, Mendoza or Mar del Plata. Argentine communities in London, Madrid, Brussels, Berlin and Rome also joined the strike.

Many businesses remained open, although the world of culture, one of the most active in recent weeks against Milei's policies, stopped. while the circulation of public transport stopped at 7 p.m. Air transport was also severely affected. for the cancellation of 295 flights and the rescheduling of another 26 from Aerolíneas Argentinas.

Wednesday's protest was called in particular to reject the changes by decree of the labor regime promoted by Milei, which limit the right to strike and affect the financing of unions.

Milei took over the government and set the goal of stopping rampant inflation with two major projects: a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), put into effect on December 29 and still under judicial protection in several points, and a so-called “omnibus law.”

Demonstration at the National Flag Monument in Rosario, Argentina.

Both packages add up to more than a thousand measures that seek to revolutionize the economic system bringing the idea of ​​the free market to practically all areas.

The so-called 'omnibus law', in fact, will begin its processing this Thursday in the Chamber of Deputiesafter the ruling party achieved endorsement in the early hours of Wednesday with a majority opinion in the Budget, General Legislation and Constitutional Affairs commissions.

After six debate sessions over the last two weeks, La Libertad Avanza – the force led by Milei that has only 38 deputies of the 257 in the Lower House – achieved the majority opinion with 55 signatures, although 34 of them were in partial dissent, that is, disagreeing with some articles.

He achieved this thanks to the support of numerous members of the Together for Change coalition (center-right), whose candidates for Presidency and Vice Presidency in the October elections, Patricia Bullrich and Luis Petri, today make up Milei's cabinet, and a part of dissident Peronism.

Despite the initial intransigence and the need to approve the new standard in record time, The Milei Government agreed to negotiate the content of the project with the opponents and had to extend the extraordinary sessions called for discussion until next February 15.

National strike against the government of Javier Milei in the center of Rosario, Argentina.

The revised bill on Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines now includes 525 articles compared to the 664 initially proposed.

Among the big changes is the reduction of the multiple emergency period, which would be decreed for a maximum of two years compared to the four that were initially contemplated. In the section related to the privatization of public companies, the Executive eliminated the majority state oil company YPF.

The block related to security was also modified, where it was proposed that any meeting of more than three people called on an “intentional and temporary” basis be considered a “demonstration.”

Despite achieving more support in Congress, The road will not be easy for Milei. Although the polls show that the president has a positive image between 47 and 55 percent, they also indicate a drop compared to the 55.7 percent of votes he obtained when he won. Which, for political scientist Iván Schuliaquer, indicates that the “honeymoon” is beginning to fall.

Argentine unionism also promised this Wednesday to “continue the fight” against the reforms until the DNU falls and reject the 'omnibus law'”, while Unión por la Patria (Peronism) and Frente de Izquierda, in addition to other progressive formations, promise to make the processing of their projects difficult.

Both regulations also face judicial decisions that have already suspended part of the deregulations proposed by President Milei.

