French President Emmanuel Macron. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Lewis Joly.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, enacted this Saturday (15) the pension reform, which raises the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years. He sanctioned the new rule hours after receiving the approval of the Constitutional Council. The enactment was published this morning in the Official Gazette of the Republic.

In this way, the text, which gradually affects those born after 1961, will be ready to enter into force from next September. With this reform, the Executive hopes to balance the deficit of the social security system.

Macron’s decision comes amid persistent tension in the streets, on Friday night there were 150 arrests in Paris and riots in Rennes. In addition, the speed in signing the text irritated unions and leftist parties, the main drivers of street protests organized in the last three months against the reform. Although he had 15 days to enact the new rule, the French president did so last night (around 4 am).

France’s majority union, the CFDT, encouraged the continuation of the protests and considered that “there is a lot of anger and this anger must be expressed”. In this sense, this organization, which is leading the mobilization together with the CGT, rejected the invitation to meet Macron next Tuesday. In a note, the CGT defined May 1, Labor Day, as “a historic moment of mobilization” for Macron to give in and end up giving up on the reform.