Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends the continuation of the war in Gaza. | Photo: EFE-EPA/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Following the protests that spread across Israel last Saturday (30), calling for new elections and the return of the approximately one hundred kidnapped in the October 7th attack who remain in the hands of the terrorist group, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out, in this Sunday (31), in favor of continuing the war and committed to the return of the hostages to Palestinian territory.

The statements were made shortly before the Israeli leader underwent hernia surgery. Despite the statement, which was even televised, a crowd still protested in Jerusalem demanding a new election.

“As Prime Minister of Israel, I am doing and will do everything to bring our loved ones home,” Netanyahu said.

Despite the difficulties, the prime minister clarifies that the country has shown flexibility in negotiations. “I am committed to bringing home all hostages, men and women, civilians and soldiers, alive and those who were killed. We will leave no one behind,” he stressed.

The Israeli premier also spoke about the popular demand for new elections. For him, the request would be the trigger that would paralyze negotiations with the terrorist group, Hamas. “They would be the first to celebrate,” he said.

In addition to political grievances, protesters complain about the exemption from military service, mandatory for men and women in the country, for ultra-Orthodox Jews. The prime minister had until this Sunday to present legislation that would resolve the impasse.