AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/25/2024 – 10:30

The small Japanese space module SLIM managed to perform a high-precision landing 55 meters from its objective, living up to its nickname “Moon Sniper” (“lunar sniper” in literal translation), the Japanese space agency JAXA announced this Thursday. Monday (25).

The objective was for the probe to be placed, on Saturday (20), within a radius of 100 meters from the planned location on the Moon, a narrower margin compared to the several kilometers usual for this type of mission.

“SLIM succeeded in a precision landing (…) The landing site was confirmed 55 meters from the target point”, announced Jaxa, which also published the first images of the unmanned mission.

The project director, Shinichiro Sakai, told the press that the module had problems with its engine during the descent to Earth's natural satellite that could have affected its trajectory, preventing it from landing even closer to the defined location.

The Japanese Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) lunar lander was the fifth to achieve a successful lunar landing after the United States, the then Soviet Union, China and India.

However, the celebrations were affected by a problem with the probe's solar batteries, which did not generate power. JAXA then decided to turn off the module with 12% battery remaining to allow for possible recharging when the angle of sunlight changes.

“If, in the future, sunlight reaches the Moon from the west, we believe it will be possible to produce energy,” declared the agency.

This could happen in just a week. “Based on current estimates, we prepare to resume probe operations on February 1,” the Japanese space agency added.

– Images of the Moon –

Before turning off the artifact, the sector that controls the mission managed to download technical data and images of the probe's descent, as well as the lunar surface.

In the images published by the Japanese space agency this Thursday, taken by this lunar rover, it is possible to see the SLIM module intact on the rocky surface of the Moon.

SLIM was supposed to land in a crater, where it is believed to be possible to access the Moon's mantle, the layer beneath the crust that is normally found at great depth.

Jaxa also wants to analyze rocks in the region to try to unravel the mystery about the possible presence of water on the Moon, an essential factor for the eventual construction of human bases on the planet.

Last Saturday, two probes successfully separated from the module: one with a transmitter and the other designed to run across the lunar surface and send images back to Earth.

This small rover, a little bigger than a tennis ball, was developed in conjunction with the company that created Transformer toys.

SLIM is one of many lunar missions launched recently by governments and private companies, often affected by technical problems that, for example, forced the United States this month to postpone its Artemis program to return to this natural satellite of Earth.

Japan's two previous missions, one public and one private, failed.