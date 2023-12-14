Chuba Akpom scored twice for Ajax in the crucial Europa League match against AEK Athens (3-1), but was not satisfied with his own performance. In the final phase of the match, the 28-year-old attacker missed three big chances for a hat trick.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
12/14/23, 11:45 PM
