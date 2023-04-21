Despite the painful elimination of Feyenoord, the Netherlands has again done excellent business in the coefficient ranking. Portugal, which already got the final knockout last week in the battle for sixth place, saw the gap increase again. The number seven in the ranking also has no more participants in Europe.

Points Netherlands

Sixth place was already definitively conquered last week, this season the Netherlands can expand its lead over number seven Portugal and secretly lurk at number five France. In that respect, Thursday evening started very well for the Netherlands.

AZ made up for a 2-0 defeat against RSC Anderlecht by winning 2-0 on penalties to knock the Belgians out of the Conference League. That earned 0.400 points for the win, while reaching the semi-finals was rewarded with 0.200 points. However, that was it for the Netherlands. Feyenoord had long hoped for a place in the last four of the Europa League, but AS Roma turned out to be too strong after extra time (4-1). The weekly return therefore remained at 0.600.

Points Portugal

Benfica fought a visit to Inter to a spectacular 3-3 draw. It was not enough to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, but the Portuguese top club left the European podium with 0.167 coefficient point. Sporting also raked in 0.167 points for Portugal thanks to a 1-1 draw against Juventus, but also fell. As a result, Portugal has now lost all its assets.

Current state

In the coming weeks, Portugal can be put at an even greater distance. The difference between the numbers six and seven on the ranking is now 3,684 points. To put Portugal at a greater disadvantage, all hope is focused on AZ in the coming weeks. The Alkmaarders will meet West Ham United in the semi-finals.

France seems to have disappeared from sight for this season, but for next season the number five in the ranking is within reach. If we already delete the results of the 2018/19 season and look at the ranking that will take effect from next season (ranking is determined on the basis of the last five seasons, ed.), The Netherlands even has a minimal lead over the French.

That is also why the results of AZ can still be of great value in the coming weeks. France saw OGC Nice be eliminated from the Conference League after a 1-2 defeat against FC Basel and has therefore played out in Europe this season.

Current state

5. France – 61,164

6. Netherlands – 59,900

7. Portugal – 56,216 Virtual mode (from 2023/24)

5. Netherlands – 51,300

6. France – 50,581

7. Portugal – 45,316

Program Europa League





Watch all our Europa League videos here

Listen to all our football podcasts here





