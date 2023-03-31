Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Vladimir Putin (r), President of Russia, shakes hands with Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary. (Archive) © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban enjoys good relations with Kremlin boss Putin. Nevertheless, his country is considered an “unfriendly nation”.

Munich – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is actually considered a kind of “Trojan horse” by the Kremlin in the EU and NATO. He stays out of sanctions, blocks aid to Ukraine and continues to do business with ruler Vladimir Putin in the midst of the Ukraine war. Despite this, Hungary has now ended up on a list of “unfriendly nations” towards Russia.

Hungary ‘unfriendly nation’ against Russia? Moscow puts Budapest on the list

According to Russian state media, in March Moscow drew up a list of states that had taken part in “unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies and people”. These are countries that condemn Russia’s war of aggression, impose sanctions on Russia, and support Ukraine. All EU member states as well as the USA and other countries such as Canada, Japan and New Zealand appear in the Russian list.

Surprisingly, despite continuing close ties with Russia, Hungary also secured a spot on the list. The head of the Hungarian prime minister’s office, Gergely Gulyas, said just last week that his country would not follow the international arrest warrant against Putin and would not arrest the Russian head of state if he came to Hungary, as several news agencies reported unanimously.

Moscow wants further dialogue with Budapest: “Hungary demonstrates pragmatic position”

Russia’s ambassador to Hungary, Yevgeny Stanislavov, assured the state agency Ria Novosti that the “channels of dialogue” with Budapest would continue to be kept “open”. At the same time, however, he explained what led to Moscow’s decision. “Hungary has signed all of Brussels’ anti-Russian sanctions and is forced to strictly comply with them,” the Russian diplomat stressed.

“Therefore, the country is classified as a country unfriendly to Russia,” Stanislavov stressed. The consequence: Russia could also take retaliatory measures against Hungary. However, he also stated that the Russian leadership is “optimistic” that it will have a “constructive interaction” with Hungary. After all, the country is demonstrating a “pragmatic position that it will not give up, even under pressure from allies in the EU and NATO”. (bb)