There are empty tables and chairs in the beer garden of the brewery in the Potsdam Forsthaus Templin. Image: dpa

D.he industry association Dehoga has called for further and improved state bridging aid beyond the end of June despite the planned easing for vaccinated and convalescent people. “Even after the reopening, business will only run at a slower pace due to requirements and distance requirements. Therefore, it is still important to provide effective help for all affected companies, ”said Dehoga General Manager Ingrid Hartges of the“ Rheinische Post ”.

“Here we expect the necessary improvements in bridging aid III and the extension of bridging aid III beyond June,” said Hartges. “The hospitality industry is in the seventh month of the second lockdown. Many of our entrepreneurs are at the end of their tether – financially, psychologically and emotionally, ”said Hartges.

She called on the federal states to allow outdoor restaurants to be opened in May where the incidence values ​​are below 100. “We know that our operations are sorely missed by the people. After the past challenging months, the longing for going out and traveling has grown even greater. In this respect, we expect good demand after the reopening, ”said Hartges.