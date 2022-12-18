The French striker kylian mbappe he became the best player in the entire Qatar 2022 World Cup.
By far, and above men of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and any other, the French attacker put his name high due to his good performances on the pitch.
In the grand final game and when everyone left for dead Francehe appeared with his genius to shoulder the team and get a double to put his team into overtime, where he also scored convincingly from eleven steps in his hat-trick.
At 23 years of age, the Paris Saint Germain player was the best in the competition, and sometimes life, like football, is unfair, since although he scored 3 goals in a final, he could not lift the much-awaited medal.
In the vast majority of matches kylian mbappe He did things well and took advantage of his speed and excellent refined technique to drive all the defenders crazy. This helped him to be crowned the best scorer and maximum network breaker, by scoring 8 goals in the World Cup.
Although as we mentioned before, despite the fact that football is usually unfair, it also tends to give revenge, and it is expected that in the coming years Mbappé will once again be rewarded with another cup to his record. For this and more reasons Kylian is the best player in the entire Qatar 2022 World Cup and to be clear, he will be the new star for years to come.
#receiving #award #Kylian #Mbappé #player #World #Cup
Leave a Reply