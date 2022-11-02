Despite not having almost minutes with Cruz Azul, he would renew his contract

There are four elements that end their contract with Deportivo Cruz Azul this year’s end, however, one of them could remain in La Noria unexpectedly, it is about Joaquin Martinez and it is that since the beginning of September on date 12 of the Apertura 2022 tournament it was his last game in which he was seen on the pitch and in total he only played six commitments to have 335 minutes played, so it seemed that he would not enter in plans of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez.
However, everything seems to indicate that his renewal would be closer than his departure, since he has recently been negotiating his permanence with the celestial board with everything and that at 35 years of age, the youth, Rodrigo Huescahas taken advantage of his opportunities in the first team at right back.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Adrian Esparzathe ‘shaggy‘ has been in talks with the management of the Machine for several weeks, with the aim of reaching an agreement to be able to renew his contract, since in June of this year he only extended his permanence for six more months to be able to be part of the Opening 2022.
It must be remembered that one of the policies imposed by the board at the beginning of the semester was to ‘rejuvenate the squad’, in this way, in the words of the former sports director, Jaime Ordialesdecided to release the central referent Paul Aguilarwho at the age of 35 had to leave the institution.
Angel Romero, Luis Abram Y Alexander Mayorgaare the rest of the sky-blue soccer players who end their relationship with the Mexico City team, only Rosemary negotiates as a free agent, while the others would return after their loans to their respective clubs.
#minutes #Cruz #Azul #renew #contract
Leave a Reply