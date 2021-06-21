Today officially the Eagles of America begin their preseason towards the Apertura 2021 tournament with the incorporation of the three reinforcements that have come to the team: Miguel Layún, Salvador Reyes and Fernando MadrigalPlayers that Santiago Solari will have to meet to see how he accommodates them within his approach.
However, one of the Aguilas players who it is not part of the coach’s plans, he will also have to present himself for this preseason, because the team has not found him an accommodation and, at least, he will have to start training with his teammates.
It is about forward Nicolás Castillo, a player who does not enter into the Argentine coach’s plans, but since he did not find any accommodation inside or outside of Mexican soccer, he has to report today with the rest of the team.
For Solari this can represent a problem because it is not in the plans and will have to have it in this preseason, so the board will have to decide what to do with Castillo, as again they could not register the striker due to his illness and injury, so there would be no point in having him within the team and being training if it is not in the coach’s plans.
