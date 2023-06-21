It failed. After months of negotiations, the cabinet and farmers’ organizations have failed to reach an agricultural agreement. Despite the sometimes nightly consultations, the many calculations and meetings in beautifully situated country houses, LTO threw in the towel on Tuesday evening in The Hague. What does this mean for farmers, citizens and administrators?
