The European “Stoxx 600” index rose 0.3 percent by 07:20 GMT, after hitting its highest level in two months at the opening.

Health care shares rose with the support of “AstraZeneca”, which rose about 2.6 percent, after the drug company said that its cancer drug, “Inherto”, which was developed with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo, delays the development of a form of advanced breast cancer in previously treated cases.

Hello Fresh stock jumped 8.1 percent after the German food maker reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Henkel shares fell 1.3 percent, as the German consumer goods group said that the rise in the cost of materials affected profits in the first half of the year.

Shares of automakers and mining companies exposed to China fell after the country’s central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move to revive demand, as data showed the economy slowed unexpectedly in July.