“If it comes, it will take it”, declares pre-candidate for Mayor of SP on the 2nd day of the Brazil Conference, in the USA

The federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, declared that, although he values ​​dialogue, he does not “bend” his worldview. The statement was made this Sunday (April 7, 2024) on the 2nd day of the Brazil Conference, in the United States.

“Despite my short stature and soft voice, I am a fool. If you come, you will take it. There is no wrong conversation with me. These are my positions and don't worry, I'll respond appropriately.“, he said. “I have a worldview and I won't bend it and no matter how much you hit, you swear”.

“You are not a communist, you are not ultra mega liberal. Who are you? We arrive in a context where you have to choose two boxes blindly, but we raise our heads and say: and I'm going to deal with social and fiscal issues”, he adds.

Tabata participated in a lecture on municipal elections in Brazil with the Secretary of Education of Rio de Janeiro, Renan Ferreirinha. The panel was mediated by journalist Tiago Leifert.

BRAZIL CONFERENCE

The event has been promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston region, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latin immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience made up mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

