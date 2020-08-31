Lionel Messi becomes the FC Barcelona probably left – and with him a good argument to attract new players to the Camp Nou. All in all, the Catalans will not lose their appeal: now is the time to give Barça a makeover!
Just as Weston McKennie has raved about his move to Juventus and his new teammates these days, many players have raved about their move to FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi in recent years. The prospect of sharing the dressing room with one of the best footballers of all time and standing on the pitch with him was often enough to convince a player to move to Barça.
But this argument no longer works. Especially in a phase in which the Catalans have to bring about a change, they can no longer pull their joker. Messi wants to leave – and it will be an ugly divorce. But that doesn’t have to mean that FC Barcelona will lose its attraction for new players.
Because Messi’s departure also offers opportunities for a club that has been stuck in fixed structures for years and has to break free in order to get back to the top of Europe. The Argentine’s footballing class will of course be missing, but it is not enough on its own, as was very clear recently.
Barça can continue to make good arguments in transfer negotiations: this traditional club had a great charisma even before Messi through its history or through its stadium and it continues to have it thanks to Messi. But now is the time for Blaugrana to get a new face. And every player who chooses Barça now can become a part of it.
Now is the time to go to FC Barcelona and write, start and shape a new era for this great club. When Messi’s move is through, new players will be needed who will enchant the Camp Nou and who will be honored by the fans. Those who are in the front row and are no longer in the huge shadow of this little man. Such an opportunity to give such a world-class club at least some of a new identity is not often there.
Of course, this also includes the existing players. Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, for example, should benefit from coach Ronald Koeman and could finally blossom in slightly changed positions. They can of course be supported by new players. The role of the new superstar of FC Barcelona is currently up for grabs – and that’s why footballers will continue to listen with interest when Barça calls.
