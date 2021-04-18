NOnly in the region of Valencia there are even fewer infections. Despite the first tourist rush over Easter, Mallorca and the neighboring islands have the second lowest seven-day incidence in Spain with 31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the island’s capital, Palma, the quarantine hotel is slowly emptying. At the weekend, according to the regional government, 22 Germans were still isolated in “Palma Bay”: 14 of them had tested positive, five are suspected cases, three are travel companions. Other foreign holidaymakers and locals are also accommodated in the building on the harbor promenade next to the congress center. There is another quarantine accommodation on Ibiza.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the hotel in Palma had hosted hundreds of guests who could not quarantine at home; Medical staff also lived there at times. Regular hotel operations were suspended until the end of May. Most of the hotels in the Balearic Islands are closed anyway because only a few holidaymakers come after Easter.

The quarantine guests cannot fully enjoy the nearby beach and the “magnificent roof terrace on the 7th floor with a pool and panoramic view of Palma and the bay”, which the Meliá chain advertises. They have to stay in the concrete building on the road to the airport for at least ten days. Every 48 hours they receive a call from the health authorities who will send medical staff over if their condition worsens. According to the regional government, accommodation is free. You will be billed via the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). The EU would then reimburse Spain for the costs incurred. Vacationers could also spend their quarantine in their vacation home, as long as isolation and care are guaranteed.

The brief rush of around 100,000 tourists over Easter – among them 40,000 Germans – had no major negative effects on the Balearic Corona numbers. Only the R value was just over 1 at the weekend. Last week, at least one infection with the Brazilian virus variant P.1 was discovered on Mallorca for the first time. It remained unclear whether a vacationer or a local was infected with the particularly contagious and resistant mutant at a sporting event at the end of March. In all of Spain, more than 35 P.1 cases were registered, in Germany it is 0.1 percent of all infections, according to the RKI.