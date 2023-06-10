This Friday, June 9, the former candidate for the governorship of the State of Mexico, Alejandra del Moralhad a meeting with members of his party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

“The brave walk with their heads held high in any circumstance… because they know they did their duty. You and I did our duty. The brave are loyal… we are loyal to the PRI… we are loyal to the State of Mexico and we are loyal to Mexico … and today more than ever we are loyal to unity,” said the PRI member days after acknowledging her defeat against Delfina Gómez, Morena’s candidate and virtual winner.

Before this, and through his Twitter account, he assured that he left “his heart” in the battle for the governorship, always accompanied by the “most seasoned, most loyal” Mexicans.

She clarified that she is a Democrat and respects the decision of the people, but what she will need is to analyze what needs to be proposed to the public so that they see her and the party as an “option for change.”

He remains, he said, with the satisfaction of laying the foundations for a different campaign and showing citizens that “yes, we can be different.”

Rule out lawsuit with Del Mazo

Within his message, he took the opportunity to make it clear that he has no enmity with the current governor of Edomex, Alfredo del Mazo.

“With @alfredodelmazo, I have had to face many battles, particularly in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2023. We have walked together and we will continue walking together,” said the PRI member.

The above, after the national president of the party, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno criticized Del Mazo for not supporting Del Moral’s candidacy, blaming him for his defeat.