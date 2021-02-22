WORLD: Professor Majdan, there is a strict lockdown in Slovakia, but the number of infections is increasing. Why is that?

Marek Majdan: Around three quarters of our positive Covid tests, at least those in which we examine the virus DNA, show an infection with the so-called British coronavirus variant. This strain spreads easier and faster compared to the original virus. We also see that the mobility of Slovaks, whether on foot or by car, has been increasing slightly for a few weeks. We can assume that people are not sticking to measures as well as they could.