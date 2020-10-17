Of the Hamburger SV took a 1-0 lead against SpVgg Greuther Fürth in a wild match, outnumbered, to collect three points. For this, however, the Hanseatic people had to make many sacrifices.
Jeremy Dudziak was substituted in the 28th minute with a dislocated left shoulder, according to the Hamburger Abendblatt but could the medicine stick adjust the shoulder again. The 25-year-old midfielder could now be out for a while.
Shortly before the end of the second half, Simon Terodde gave his colleague Khaled Narey the 1-0 with an incredible assist, but Toni Leistner ensured nerve-wracking minutes with his dismissal in the 53rd minute.
The HSV can thus record the third victory in the third league game of the new season. Today’s victory, however, had to be fought hard. Without Toni Leistner, who missed the last two league games anyway, it won’t be easier for Daniel Thioune’s team to score points.
