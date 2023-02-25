In recent weeks the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) has undergone a series of changes that hinted at the moment of crisis that Mexican soccer is experiencing institutionally. And it is that shortly after the designation of Diego Cocca as coach of the Mexican National Team, it was confirmed that yon de Luisa will not continue as president.

It was on February 22 that the FMF confirmed that Luisa Plazas he would not run for re-election as president of the governing body of Mexican soccer. And although several names have circulated since then as possible successors, none have been confirmed so far.

What was confirmed this Saturday is that Yon de Luisa, despite his departure from the femexfutwill continue to be linked to the concacaf and FIFA. Specifically, he will be the representative of the governing body of North and Central America, before the governing body of world soccer.

This was confirmed by the FMF itself after 38 Concacaf Congress in Antigua Guatemala. In said event, Victor Montagliani he was re-elected as Concacaf president, while De Luis was ratified as a member of the confederation council.

“Víctor Montagliani was re-elected as president of the Confederation and Yon de Luisa was ratified as a member of the Concacaf Council and as its representative before the FIFA Council”, read the statement sent, in which it was detailed that nick bontispresident of Canada Soccer already Cindy Parlowpresident of US Soccer, also remain on the council.

“In this way, representation of the 3 members of North America was achieved in the Concacaf Council with a view to the FIFA World Cupthe largest in history,” the statement concluded, referring to the World Cup to be held in 2026, with Mexico, the United States, and Canada as co-hosts.