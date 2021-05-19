Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that he is “determined to continue this operation until its objective is achieved”, despite the call of US President Joe Biden for a de-escalation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. against Hamas.

In a statement from his office on Wednesday, Netanyahu said that “greatly appreciates the support of the US president“but he said he will go ahead” to restore calm and security to you citizens of Israel. “

Earlier, Biden had asked Netanyahu for a “significant de-escalation” by the end of the day, after 10 days of intense fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu refused to follow Biden’s request to “de-escalate” the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Photo: AP

Biden’s call came at a time when increases political and international pressure so that it intervenes with more force to promote the end of hostilities.

As of Wednesday, Biden had avoided putting pressure on Israel more directly and public for a ceasefire, or to convey that level of urgency to end Israeli airstrikes directed against Hamas in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

Instead, his administration had resorted to what officials described as “silent and intensive” diplomacy, including the reversal of a UN Security Council declaration that would have addressed a ceasefire.

The administration’s management drove a wedge between Biden and Democratic lawmakers, dozens of whom they have called for a ceasefire.

“Every day that passes we attack more capabilities of terrorist organizations, we attack more senior commanders, demolishing more terrorist buildings and attacking more weapons arsenals,” Netanyahu said in a statement after visiting the army headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Kiria.

The acting Prime Minister held a meeting with ambassadors in the morning, in which his intention to continue the offensive on Gaza and insisted that it is “a natural right of Israel” to defend itself.

“We are trying to maximize” the operation to restore “tranquility and the period of calm that Israel can win, “the prime minister told the ambassadors in reference to the air strikes against targets of the militias of the Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

To achieve this goal, he said, “there are two ways to do it: to conquer (Gaza), and that is always a possibility, or to be able to dissuade them” from attacking Israeli territory.

“We are now engaged in (applying) a strong deterrent, but we don’t rule out anything“He warned in relation to a possible land incursion into the enclave, something that has not occurred for now.

Netanyahu’s words avert the possibility of a ceasefire by Thursday afternoon, a rumor advanced by some media but that neither party had confirmed or denied until now.

Source: agencies