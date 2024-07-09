For basketball pro Anthony Edwards, the matter is clear. When asked how he sees his role in the US star ensemble with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Minnesota Timberwolves winger replied: “I’m still number one. You may all look at this a little differently, but I don’t.” The 22-year-old Edwards was the first option for the US team at the World Cup a year ago, which had to make do without the superstars called up for the Olympics.