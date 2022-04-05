The Ukrainian refugee crisis has put European solidarity to the test. Moldova, one of the poorest countries on the continent, has also been one of the most mobilized to welcome those fleeing war. There, the organization of volunteer groups has been key. As days go by, the spirit of solidarity remains intact, although the available resources do not. Special report by Ethel Bonet and Diego Ibarra Sánchez.

