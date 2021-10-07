D.he nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections reached a value of 62.6 on Thursday, which is slightly higher than the day before. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Thursday, citing data from the health authorities, 11,644 new infections with the corona virus were registered within one day.

The previous day the seven-day incidence was 62.3, and a week ago it was 64.3. The value indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

The number of deaths in Germany in connection with a corona infection rose by 68 cases to 94,027. According to the RKI, the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is 4,283,378.

Family doctors are sounding the alarm

The German Association of General Practitioners warns of a sharp increase in infectious diseases as a result of the corona pandemic. “This is also due to the fact that people hardly had contact with various viruses for a year and a half because of the corona restrictions,” said Federal Chairman Ulrich Weigeldt of the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper. “In this respect, your immune system is not well trained against many viruses that we normally deal with well. The result: colds are more significant. So the lockdowns didn’t just bring benefits. “

Weigeldt said more and more infectious diseases are seen in children in particular, which many would not have had on their radar before. Again and again, teachers and adults are sources of infection for children. Weigeldt therefore advocates the “compulsory vaccination for such professional groups”. He spoke out in favor of abolishing the mask requirement – at least for the younger age groups in schools, and compulsory vaccinations for teaching staff, as well as employees in other sensitive occupational groups, such as nursing.

The head of the health insurance scheme, Andreas Gassen, also called for the mask requirement to be lifted in schools. The chairman of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) told the editorial network in Germany: “From my point of view, it is justifiable not to wear masks in schools.” Protective measures. “Due to the long phases of lockdown, social distancing and wearing masks, the children’s immune systems are now so untrained that they get sick with viruses that were previously unable to affect them.”

Before the education ministers met on Thursday and Friday, the Education and Science Union (GEW) demanded uniform nationwide rules on the issue of corona protective measures in schools. “The GEW appeals to the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs to agree on a common line on the subject of the mask requirement,” said GEW boss Maike Finnern to the RND. “We want the schools to stay open even during the cold season; that will not work without hygiene measures and concepts.”

F + Newsletter – the best of the week on FAZ.NET Saturdays at 9 a.m. LOG IN



Worldwide only 40 percent of those who have been vaccinated for the first time

The developer of the Astrazeneca vaccine, Sarah Gilbert, has called for a fairer distribution of the available corona vaccine doses. “It is more important than ever that we do not forget the lives that could be saved by giving first and second doses of vaccine to the most vulnerable populations around the world,” the Oxford University immunologist wrote this week with a colleague in the Science Translational Medicine journal. Greater efforts would have to be made to make vaccines available around the world.

By the beginning of September, a good 40 percent of the world’s population had received at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19, but only just under two percent in the poorest countries. Booster vaccinations and the vaccination of children, as they are already taking place in Western countries, would increase the pressure on supply chains, the scientists wrote. “Nobody is safe until we are all safe.” As long as the vaccination rate is so low in many countries, there is still the risk of new, more dangerous variants, it said.

The Astrazeneca vaccine, which Gilbert and her team at Oxford University had developed in cooperation with the pharmaceutical company, was designed from the outset to be easy to transport and inexpensive so that it could also be administered in developing countries.

More than 236.24 million people around the world have been shown to have contracted the coronavirus. This gives a Reuters count based on official data. More than 5.02 million people have died related to the virus. According to experts, the unreported numbers are likely to be significantly higher. The USA has the highest values ​​in the world.