Despite Hogwarts Legacy has proven to be a stratospheric success with its standard production and distribution model, it seems Warner Bros. does not intend to focus too much on this type of game, with the head of WB Discovery having announced his desire to focus on live service, mobile and free-to-play.
JB Perrette, head of the gaming division of Warner Bros. Discovery, reported during a recent event with Morgan Stanley that the company considers the standard market is too “volatile”. of triple A games for consoles, instead considering it more profitable to focus on other channels such as live service, mobile and free-to-play.
“We will focus on games from areas that we think feature greater growth opportunities and into which we can approach with the intellectual properties we have available and some of the capabilities of our studios, considering how we are positioned in terms of publishing and development”.
A new Harry Potter in live service style
Despite the over 22 million copies sold by Hogwarts Legacy, confirmed as the best-selling game of the year, Perrette reported that Warner Bros. still does not see great certainties in the standard triple-A model, while greater margins for growth would be possible following the other models aforementioned.
All this, however, to the detriment of the fact that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League performed below expectations, but perhaps this is not part of future plans either, as a model to follow. However, WB's idea seems to focus on “platform” style live services.
The extended live service model could also be the future of Harry Potter, according to reports: “Instead of launching a finished console game, how could we for example develop a project in a more extensive way, a Hogwarts Legacy or a Harry Potter, like a live service where people can live and work and build and play in that world on a consistent basis?”
This somewhat sums up the idea presented by the head of the Warner Bros. gaming division for future projects, waiting to see more precisely what it might be, but these are things that could only be fully realized in years.
#Hogwarts #Legacy #Warner #Bros #focus #live #service #mobile
Leave a Reply