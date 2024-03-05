Despite Hogwarts Legacy has proven to be a stratospheric success with its standard production and distribution model, it seems Warner Bros. does not intend to focus too much on this type of game, with the head of WB Discovery having announced his desire to focus on live service, mobile and free-to-play.

JB Perrette, head of the gaming division of Warner Bros. Discovery, reported during a recent event with Morgan Stanley that the company considers the standard market is too “volatile”. of triple A games for consoles, instead considering it more profitable to focus on other channels such as live service, mobile and free-to-play.

“We will focus on games from areas that we think feature greater growth opportunities and into which we can approach with the intellectual properties we have available and some of the capabilities of our studios, considering how we are positioned in terms of publishing and development”.