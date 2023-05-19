The list of seven candidates announced by the English Premier League included the Manchester City duo, leaders in the competition and closest to being crowned, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

The list also included the Arsenal duo, the team that topped the standings table from its inception until handing over the flag to Manchester City, where Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard attended.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane competes with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Knight, and Newcastle United full-back Trippier won the award, while Salah was completely out of the picture.

Was Salah wronged?

The list of the best in the Premier League included Saka and Rashford, both of whom play in the wing position through which Mohamed Salah shines with Liverpool, and Al-Masry is digitally superior to the English duo, in goals and goalscoring contributions.

Mohamed Salah has scored 19 goals so far in the Premier League and made 10 goals with a total of contributions (29 goals), becoming the third best contributor in the competition after Halland and Kane.

Rashford scored 16 goals and assisted 5 goals, with a total of contributions (21 goals), as well as Saka, who scored 13 goals and assisted 11 goals, with a total of contributions (24 goals).

Salah also surpasses Kevin De Bruyne, the Manchester City playmaker, who scored 7 goals and made 18 goals, with a total of contributions (25 goals).

Odegaard succeeded in scoring 15 goals and making 8 goals, with a total of contributions (23 goals), and finally Kieran Trippier, who scored a single goal and made 6 goals, a number commensurate with being a defensive back.

Salah appeared in the team of the season from “EA Sports” a few days ago, which is the sponsor of the English Premier League, and despite that, he was excluded from the nominations for the best player in the end.

Why was Salah excluded?

Technical analyst Ahmed Farouk said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the exclusion of Salah, despite his individual superiority over all the players in the list of the best except Haaland and Kane, is due to the voters being affected by the weak start of the Egyptian star this season, and their indifference to the development that occurred after that and the continuous rise in Performance at the individual and group level.

Farouk added: “It is similar to what happened after Messi was crowned with the World Cup. Everyone considered him to have already won the Golden Ball, although more than half of the season has not ended yet. The beginning is always influential in the decision of the voters, so Salah got out of the picture early.”

Farouk continued: “Salah was wronged by the situation of Liverpool, as he shines and has a great influence on the individual level with his team, but the team’s condition in general throughout the season is bad, unlike Arsenal, who gave Saka a golden opportunity to enter the nominations to compete for the title, as well as Rashford due to the situation of Manchester United.” In the golden square throughout the season.

And he finished: “Salah’s level has developed wonderfully, and he has become the third player in scoring contributions after Haaland and Kane, and I think he will surpass the Tottenham striker at the end of the season because the difference is a single goal now, and the Egyptian player’s development continues in the past rounds remarkably.”