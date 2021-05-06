Despite the decision of the Supervisory Board on Facebook to keep preventing Donald Trump from using his account, the former US president wanted to show his influence over Republicans on Wednesday by attacking a parliamentarian who is one of his few critics within the party, in a series of statements in which he repeated his accusations of electoral fraud without providing evidence.

Despite being defeated by Joe Biden in 2020 and being subjected to a second impeachment after the bloody attack by his supporters on the Capitol, the American billionaire is still very popular with his Republican constituency, and he knows it well.

And after being banned from using social media since the attack on the Capitol, the former president issued statements to attack Liz Cheney, who is one of the few parliamentarians in the Republican Party who voted in favor of his indictment in the Senate on charges of “inciting rebellion.”

With all his weight as a former president, the real estate mogul has called for her to be removed from her position as the third Republican in the House of Representatives in order to replace her with the young, pro-Trump Representative Elise Stephanik. Trump wrote, “Liz Cheney is a stupid war advocate who has nothing to do with the Republican hierarchy.”

The Republican did not explicitly admit his defeat in the November 3, 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden.

Despite the repeated failure of his judicial appeals, he continued to talk on social media about massive electoral fraud, until January 6, when Congress approved the victory of his Democratic opponent.

On that day, as they gathered to hear him, some of his supporters launched the attack on the Capitol.

Social media quickly moved and his accounts were suspended. On Wednesday, the Supervisory Board on Facebook considered that the former president, in his comments posted on the sixth of January, the day of the attack on the Capitol, “created an environment where the risks of a serious slide toward violence have taken place.”

Elise Stefanic, 36, voted on the same day in Congress against endorsing Biden’s victory in several key states.

At the conclusion of a February impeachment trial in Congress, the Senate finally acquitted Trump.

On Wednesday, the real estate mogul said that Liz Cheney “continues” to assert “the stupidity that there will be no electoral fraud,” adding: “while the evidence proves the opposite.”

Trump’s announcement of his support for his competition comes, while an internal vote may take place to keep the third official in office from next week, when Republican parliamentarians who are on vacation return to Washington.

The leaders of the Republicans in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, who is the first official, and Steve Scales, the second official, announced this week that Liz Cheney no longer has the support of the parliamentary bloc.

While other Republicans who have been targeted by the former president’s attacks avoid responding publicly, the Wyoming lawmaker says: The Donald Trump, who has the idea of ​​running for president in 2024, should not “play a role in the future” of the country.

On Wednesday, she responded to her strongly-worded statements by calling on colleagues in an article to stop “Trump’s personality cult.”