Pele has been in hospital in Sao Paulo since November 29, and doctors say they do not know yet when he will be able to leave hospital.

“He is conscious and his vital signs are stable,” a statement issued by the hospital said.

Pele, the 82-year-old who won the FIFA World Cup 3 times with his country, is also battling colon cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

And on Monday, his daughter, Kelly Nascimento, who lives in the United States, published a number of photos from the hospital where her father is lying on social media.

In one of them she holds his hand, with a message saying, “You have arrived,” as another picture shows her working remotely, from the hospital.