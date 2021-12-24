And the Spanish sports newspaper, “Marca”, revealed that the Catalan club will be obligated to buy Demir (18 years) permanently for 10 million euros, if he participated with him in 10 matches, according to the player’s loan contract.

Demir has appeared so far in 9 matches with Barcelona in the League and the Champions League, which means that his next participation will cost the club 10 million euros, which will not happen, according to “Marca”.

Given the difficult financial situation of the troubled Barcelona, ​​locally and continentally, its coffers cannot afford to pay this amount at the present time to keep “Messi of Austria”.

The newspaper added that Barcelona will end Demir’s loan contract next January, while the talented player is looking for another destination, especially with the emergence of his distinctive technical potential.

The Spanish club plans to give up at least 5 players during the winter transfer period, they are Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest, Luke de Jong and Philippe Coutinho, along with Demir.