With videoNot Michael van Gerwen but Luke Humphries will be the big favorite for the Darts World Cup in London. Humphries won 11-9 in a nail-biting final of the Players Championship Finals Mighty Mike, who led by no less than 8-4. Just before the final between Van Gerwen and Humphries, Gian van Veen (21) from Poederoijen missed out on winning the youth world title. He lost in a thrilling final 6-4 to the 16-year-old mega talent from England: Luke Littler.
Tim Hartman
Latest update:
00:28
