From: Robin Dittrich

In Montenegro, a father went swimming with his children – despite dangerously high waves. He is criticized for it on Instagram: “Rescuers should not risk their lives for such people.”

Budva – A family in Montenegro went swimming in the Adriatic Sea despite warnings about strong winds. A father and his sons were swept away by a large wave. On Instagram, the father was heavily criticized for his decision – but he sees the whole thing more calmly and thinks “everyone should look at themselves.”

Father and his sons are swimming in the Adriatic Sea and are swept away by a high wave

In Italy, some parts of Adriatic beaches were closed due to severe weather in 2023. In Montenegro, too, the authorities only warned of extreme weather conditions. Bathers should avoid swimming in the Adriatic Sea due to strong winds. A video surfaced on Instagram shows a father and his children ignoring warnings and venturing into Adria.

The picture was allegedly taken in the popular Montenegrin holiday resort of Budva. In the video, the children can be seen bathing in the sea while the father is standing on a concrete platform. Every second, the children are exposed to high waves that ultimately no longer only affect them. The father is also torn from his ledge by a large wave and dragged into the sea. Swimming can be dangerous not only on the Adriatic, in Germany there are more and more bathing deaths, as the DLRG warns. For the father and his sons, however, the dangerous excursion into the high waves ended well.

Father reports to Instagram after a swimming accident caused by high waves in the Adriatic Sea

Under the video on Instagram, many users criticized the father for his irresponsible behavior. “We are a rarely stupid people,” writes one user after ignoring the warnings. “Rescuers shouldn’t risk their lives for people like that. If they come out of the water, they should be fined straight away,” another Instagram user went even further. The man seen in the video apparently also reported: “I’m alive and I’m fine. Everyone should look after themselves,” he commented. A Swimming accident in the USA did not end so lightly, a child died there.