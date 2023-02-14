The Dutch economy found its way up in the fourth quarter. Consumers spent more money, companies invested more and exports also grew. This is evident from the first calculations of the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The economy continues to perform surprisingly well. According to Statistics Netherlands, gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. There was still a contraction in the third quarter, when GDP fell by 0.2 percent. If the economy contracted again in the fourth quarter, the Netherlands would officially have entered a recession.

Growth figures unique

The growth in the fourth quarter is partly due to household spending. Because of the high prices, consumers cut back on food and energy, but spent more on services and durable goods, such as clothing and footwear. Nevertheless, the most money was spent on culture and recreation, catering and transport and communication.

Business investment also increased by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter. Companies mainly invested more in homes, buildings and infrastructure.

Over the whole of 2022, the economy grew by 4.5 percent. That is slightly less than in 2021, when the economy grew by 4.9 percent. Two years in a row with these growth figures has not yet happened this century.

European economy

The Dutch economy performed better than neighboring countries in the fourth quarter. In France and Belgium the economy grew by 0.1 percent, in Germany, the largest economy in the EU, GDP contracted by 0.2 percent. The average growth in the EU was 0 percent.

