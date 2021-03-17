The Chilean Ministry of Health reported that 3,088 critical care beds They are busy due to the coronavirus, which is the highest number of the entire pandemic.

Specifically, 2,133 of them correspond to Intensive Care Units (ICU), whose occupation has been increasing in recent weeks in the framework of the second wave of covid-19 that is hitting the country and at the moment there are a total of 188 critical beds available throughout the national territory.

To alleviate the hospital burden and be able to meet the increased demand for patients with problems derived from covid-19, the Undersecretary of Assistance Networks of Chile, Alberto Dougnac, announced on Tuesday the suspension of elective surgeries in 11 of the 16 regions of the country.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said that many of the newly hospitalized they are younger people that by age range they have not yet accessed the vaccine according to the scheduled calendar, since the country completed this Wednesday the inoculation of the entire population at risk (5 million people).

“We are seeing that much more people are being hospitalized who unfortunately still do not have access to the vaccine,” said Paris, who stressed that in this situation they have decided to advance the vaccination of younger population groups.

“Obviously the vaccine has a protective effect, but we are not going to see that massive effect until the end of June,” the minister continued in statements to the local radio station Radio Concert.

The second wave

Chile is immersed in a second wave fruit of the holidays of the austral summer, which last month experienced its most critical stage and this Wednesday the authorities reported 4,395 new cases of covid-19.

With this figure, the total number of infections since the pandemic began amounted to 905,212, of which 31,826 patients are in the active stage of the virus.

Regarding the deaths, there were 27 deaths that dThey put the total number at 21,816.

Faced with the worsening situation, the authorities they tightened the measures in the capital region and in other parts of the country, decreeing quarantines for weekends in some places and total confinements in others.

Vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in Santiago, Chile. Photo DPA

The minister was against the total quarantines, which at the moment do not affect the city of Santiago during working days, but said that they cannot be completely ruled out.

“Total quarantine is not the solution at all. We have said that if people do not have a way to live, or how to feed themselves, and do not have access to credit cards, where are they going to get money to live? I cannot rule out anything outright, we can never say that in medicine, but it is not the solution, “he said.

“The solution here is to avoid the triumphalism of which we are accused, renforce distancing, mask and hand washing measures, and insist on that, “he clarified.

With triumphalism he referred to the successful vaccination campaign that the country is carrying out, with 5 million people that they have received at least one dose, a figure that encompasses the entire population at risk and which arrived 15 days earlier than initially planned in the inoculation plan.

The next goal set by the Government is to inoculate the rest of the target population (about 15 million people out of a total population of 19 million) before June.

“I believe that there is no triumphalismWe are happy with this goal, it has been recognized worldwide (…) No one has spoken of triumphalism (…), we must recognize things well done, period, but no one has spoken of triumphalism, “he said.

Source: EFE

PB