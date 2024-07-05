US President Joe Biden said at a campaign rally on Friday that he has no intention of quitting. “I’m in and I’m going to win again.” A group of prominent donors, community leaders and business people sent the Democrat a letter on Friday calling on him to withdraw as a presidential candidate. This further increases the pressure on Biden.
