Ciudad Juarez.– Even though the debt of the state of Chihuahua has reduced the percentages monitored by the Federal Government Alert System and remains in the “green” or sustainable level, the amount has increased and continues to be in the top positions in the country by various measurements, such as liabilities per capita.

According to the most recent report on the “Financial Obligations of the Federal Entities of Mexico” for the second quarter of 2024, released on September 13 by the Chamber of Deputies, the debt of each Chihuahuan is the second highest nationwide – only after that of Nuevo León – and, between March and June, it went from 13,486.4 pesos to 13,789.3 pesos, or two percent more.

The document also shows that the entity remains in first place for liabilities with respect to the State Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with 4.7 percent – which is more than double the national average – in addition to being among those that have requested the most loans this 2024.

“The states that partially offset the decrease in total debt by increasing their own debt are, mainly, Nuevo León with an increase of 5,040.5 billion pesos, Chihuahua (2,362.9 billion pesos), Guanajuato (1,563.0 billion pesos), Querétaro (1,365.2 billion pesos) and Michoacán (578.0 billion pesos),” says the Center for Public Finance Studies (CEFP), dependent on the Chamber of Deputies.

“For concentrating 54.4 percent of the subnational debt, five federal entities stand out: Nuevo León, with a debt of 106 thousand 712.5 million pesos; Mexico City, 98 thousand 354.2 million pesos; State of Mexico, 68 thousand 118.1 million pesos; Chihuahua, 54 thousand 257.8 million pesos; and Veracruz with 49 thousand 439.9 million pesos,” he adds.

Interest rate of 7.2%

The document also warns that, in line with the increase in interest rates at the national level, entities with financial commitments showed increases in this indicator, among which “Chihuahua stands out with an increase of 7.2 percentage points.”

According to the journalistic archive, after years of being in “observation” or yellow status in the Alert System of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Chihuahua’s liabilities entered 2023 in green or “sustainable” status because its proportion with respect to freely available income fell from 89.6 to 88.4 percent between March and June.

The breakdown of the amounts also shows that the improvements were derived from an increase in these revenues, which went from 56 thousand 193.3 to 58 thousand 31.2 million pesos (mdp), since the total amount of the credits grew. (Sandra Rodríguez Nieto)

