Many of the policies enacted around the world to curb the mass killing of sharks have proven counterproductive, in part because Well-intentioned rules prohibiting catching predators solely for their fins have led to a surge in demand for shark meataccording to a study published this month.

Sharks have thrived on Earth for more than 400 million years. But the growing appetite for their fins in some Asian cuisines led to a cull that brought several species to the brink of extinction.

The world reacted. Starting in 1990, countries established rules to stop the practice known as finning, in which fins are removed and carcasses are discarded. Today 70 percent of countries and jurisdictions have regulations to stop finning or protect sharks.

But the study, published in the journal Science, found that many of those policies, which required fishermen to present whole sharks, had increased demand for their meat and that the expected decline in shark mortality had not materialized.

In fact, data shows that shark killing has increased.

“We should have seen a signal in the reduction in mortality,” said Boris Worm, an author of the study and a professor of marine conservation at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. “The surprising result is that it was not like that.”

The study found that more than 80 million sharks were killed worldwide in 2017, up from 76 million in 2012.

The findings underscore the urgency of developing better strategies to protect sharks, Worm said.

Asian countries where people traditionally eat shark fins are no longer the main culprits. Spain and Portugal are the main exporters and Brazil is one of the largest importers.

Brazil was one of the first countries in the world to ban finning. But as regulations began to take hold, the market for shark meat, which tends to be cheap, also grew as the fish Brazilians traditionally eat became scarce.

However, countries that created shark sanctuaries or enacted other laws to protect them managed to reduce shark mortality, the study found. Small island nations like the Bahamas and Maldives, where people depend on healthy ecosystems, were clear leaders.

The disappearance of sharks would likely put many other species at risk.

“All ocean ecosystems have evolved with sharks because they are so ancient,” Worm said. “When we remove sharks from the ecosystem, we find that the stability of the system is compromised.”

MANUELA ANDREONI. THE NEW YORK TIMES