A ranking by the environmental organization Greenpeace evaluates the ticket prices of the countries in Europe. The Germany ticket is also described as “far from perfect”.

Frankfurt – driving a car is expensive. This is mainly due to the fact that petrol and diesel are becoming increasingly expensive. In the last ten years, the price of gas has risen by almost 40 cents per liter, like from a Diagram of the ADAC emerges. According to the environmental organization, there is an incentive to switch to public transport for cost reasons Greenpeace nevertheless still too low in most European countries – because the tickets are too expensive.

Greenpeace evaluates the prices of public transport in European countries

Greenpeace compared the ticket prices of 30 European countries and created one ranking. Many did not do well. Among others, these countries are in the back places:

21st place: Finland, France, Italy and Slovakia with 5/100 points.

Finland, France, Italy and Slovakia with 5/100 points. 25th place: Romania with 4.5/100 points.

Romania with 4.5/100 points. 26th place: Latvia and Norway with 3/100 points.

Latvia and Norway with 3/100 points. 28th place: Greece and Croatia with 2/100 points.

Greece and Croatia with 2/100 points. 30th place: Bulgaria with 0/100 points.

Given their poor rankings, Greenpeace calls on countries to take action to make public transport more affordable. “Most countries can reduce VAT on public transport,” says the report. A reduction to zero percent is legally feasible. According to Greenpeace, Denmark is already doing this. Despite this, the country received only a few points in the ranking. The reason for this is the ticket system, which has been rated as one of the most complicated in Europe.

Despite Germany ticket – Germany not among the top three in the Greenpeace ranking

Germany may change due to the newly introduced Germany tickets for 49 euros per month place far ahead, but it is not enough for the top three. “The Deutschlandticket is far from perfect, but it’s finally putting buses and trains where they belong: at the heart of sustainable mobility,” said Marissa Reiserer, mobility expert at Greenpeace. After all, Germany just slipped past the winner’s podium with the new ticket and ended up in fourth place. The best tickets in Europe are in Austria, Malta and the undisputed winner: Luxembourg.

1st place: Luxembourg with 100/100 points – free public transport.

Luxembourg with 100/100 points – free public transport. Place 2: Malta with 88/100 points – according to the ranking, only the ferry and express buses are subject to a fee.

Malta with 88/100 points – according to the ranking, only the ferry and express buses are subject to a fee. Place 3: Austria with 81/100 points – there has been a climate ticket there since 2021.

Austria with 81/100 points – there has been a climate ticket there since 2021. 4th place: Germany with 69/100 points – the 49-euro ticket has been valid here since May 1st.

Greenpeace criticizes public transport prices – which has been taken into account

The assessment took into account whether there are nationwide monthly or annual tickets for all or almost all modes of public transport and what they cost, whether discounts are allowed for socially disadvantaged people and how much VAT is charged on tickets. Operating times and cycle times of the journeys, on the other hand, were not taken into account.

Aside from the costs, climate awareness and sustainability are also reasons to switch from cars to public transport. Cars in particular emit a lot of exhaust fumes. The Federal Statistical Office writes of 682 million tons of CO₂ emitted by the combustion of fuels in road traffic in Europe in 2020. The EU has therefore already decided to phase out combustion engines by 2035. (kiba/dpa)