In the space of 24 hours, Tuesday, September 29, two controversial projects have just been validated, two large-scale mining projects. The first is in Queensland, in the northeast of the country. It is a coal mine, on the Olive Downs website. The goal is to extract 15 million tonnes per year for almost 80 years. Coal for export to Japan, China and India. The second project arouses even more controversy. This time it takes place in the south-east of the country, in New South Wales, not far from Sydney. The project on the Narrabri site aims to extract gas from coal, in order to supply the whole region with gas. The promoter of the project, the Australian group Santos, says that the site can supply half of the gas consumed in New South Wales. It will be intended for both individuals and businesses. Approximately 850 wells will be built eventually, over an area of ​​1,000 hectares. The investment is colossal: more than 2 billion euros.

All this is in line with the logic of the Australian government, very climate skeptic. Prime Minister Scott Morrison refuses in particular to make the link between the extreme events experienced by the country and climate change. He considers it a priority to revive the economy in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, which has plunged the country into recession, as everywhere. From this point of view, mines are a source of income and job creation. The two projects validated yesterday should create around 2,000 jobs. And they add to an already long list of other gigantic mining projects also validated in recent months, with the huge firms Rio Tinto and Adani. Australia has also become the world’s leading exporter of coal.

The projects generate a lot of debate in Australia, since these fossil fuels emit greenhouse gases, a key element in global warming. So here is a country in the midst of a paradox. This year Australia has been plagued by unprecedented fires. They lasted eight months, devastated 12 million hectares of forest, the equivalent of a fifth of French territory, and killed hundreds of millions of animals. The concern is very strong for the months to come because the spring begins there.

A majority of Australians now consider global warming as the number one threat to the country, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic or the economic crisis. But at the same time, Australia therefore validates mining projects likely to increase these gas emissions. Even if in the case of the main project, that of Narrabri, the Santos company ensures that it is able to control emissions.

The soap opera is perhaps only just beginning. The validation commission for these projects asked for very precise guarantees on the control of emissions and also on the possible pollution of groundwater. The associations for the defense of the environment seem determined to take legal action before the courts. And all this is happening against the backdrop of an electoral campaign, at least in Queensland, where regional elections are scheduled for the end of October.