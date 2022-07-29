The French economy contracted in the first quarter by 0.2% in the first quarter of the year.

Expectations indicated that the economy of France, the second largest in Europe, may grow by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey.

European Union countries, including France, face many challenges, most notably high inflation and fears of cutting off Russian gas supplies, which threatens to plunge Europe into an economic recession.

Despite the slight growth, consumer spending declined in the second consecutive quarter.

Analysts believe that the European Union, which is made up of 19 countries, may grow by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year.

Some European Union countries are scheduled to announce their gross domestic product during the second quarter, on Friday.

According to analysts, it is not possible to predict how the European economies will move in the coming months.

The summer tourism season represents a good boost to the economies of the southern countries, but the fears of the Russian gas interruption are prompting analysts to lower their expectations for the growth of these countries, in addition to other challenges, most notably inflation and supply chain problems.

It is noteworthy that the International Monetary Fund had lowered the growth forecast for the eurozone economy by two tenths of a percentage point this year to 2.6 percent and next year by 1.1 percent to 1.2 percent.

The International Monetary Fund said that Germany may be the worst performer in the Group of Seven countries during 2022, as Europe’s largest economy depends heavily on Russian gas.