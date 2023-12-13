Brazil has followed this time with great interest the political and even existential crisis experienced by its Argentine brothers, since the Milei case has made them relive the story of Bolsonaro. And yet, Brazilians, according to the latest polls, have surprised by revealing that, despite all the sorrows, all their crises, their painful inequalities, the permanence of racism, the burden of violence that afflicts them They feel, in an overwhelming majority, satisfied and proud of their country.

In the average of 32 studies, 83% of the population is proud to be one and 74% to live here. The moment of the lowest esteem, 48%, was during the presidency of the ultra-right and coup leader, Bolsonaro.

In the recent work “Biography of the Abyss”, by Felipe Nunes and Thomas Trauman, the country appears politically divided in two, between the left and the right, with no room for a third way, a center, reduced to 6%. The authors conclude that what is happening at this moment in Brazil is not only a polarization between left and right, but a true “calcification” that can be seen in all the polls.

But what is striking is that despite all the political crises, the deep economic inequality and the deep-rooted racism that refuses to die; Despite the concern that grips the population with the worsening of violence, Brazilians continue to reveal themselves as happy with their country.

For example, according to the latest Quaest surveys, half of the population confesses to having been assaulted at some point in their lives. This has led the new Lula government to think about creating a ministry dedicated exclusively to the issue of citizen security, since organized crime, with strong connivance with a part of the politicians who use it to seek votes, is becoming the citizens' biggest nightmare.

What is striking in the statistical studies is that despite everything, Brazilians continue to feel proud of being Brazilians. It is also revealed in social networks in which a happy, cheerful country appears, as if it ignored the serious problems that afflict it. This has made the reader, Mauriza Perlaba of the newspaper, O Globo, write ironically that “Narciso has stopped looking in the mirror.”

Perhaps to understand this apparent contradiction between the harsh social reality of this country and its high personal satisfaction rate of feeling Brazilian, we have to look for it in the kaleidoscope of its cultural riches, the mix of identities, its festive character even in the midst of their frustrations and dissatisfactions with politicians.

Just a few examples: in the great São Paulo, the largest city in Latin America, Brazilians, children or grandchildren of emigrants who one day arrived from more than 90 different countries, live together today. And they live together in peace and today they already feel, and even proudly, Brazilians for all purposes.

Lula has understood very well the existential moment that the country is experiencing after the Bolsonaro earthquake that dramatically divided the country, and he strives to keep alive the Brazilians' vocation to happiness. This has led him days ago in Brasilia, at a meeting of her party, the PT, to be even harsh, insisting that it is necessary, at any cost, to reunify the country, which had been divided during the Bolsonaro onslaught. And that, according to him, “whatever it costs the party.”

He told them that they must return to the bases, since according to him, they had moved away from them. “Could it be that we are saying what people want to hear from us?” He warned them. Lula even told them that votes “cannot be obtained with money alone.” And she ended up touching another taboo: the left has to go to meet the millions of evangelicals who have been captured by the right, most of them poor.

Lula even told the more than two thousand members of his party: “Could it be that we are telling the people what they want to hear from us? Or will we have to learn from the people how to talk to them?”

That was one of the greatest difficulties that I myself encountered when I arrived in this country 20 years ago, having to report for the newspaper on its idiosyncrasies, its contradictions and its marked peculiarities, especially the stubbornness of the people in maintaining themselves. happy despite all the sorrows.

It is true that this pride in being Brazilian, which has somehow made them distance themselves from their Latin American identity, suffered a decline during the four turbulent years of Bolsonaro's coup government. Hence the efforts that Lula is making today with his new government to give people back the taste of life and his attempt to reunify the country in the best of its identity, which is the desire for happiness, for peaceful coexistence, for acceptance. of differences, values ​​that Bolsonarism had thrown overboard.

In any case, whether it is Lula's left that has managed to return to power, or the Bolsonaro extreme right, which is still alive despite everything and waits for a setback from Lula to raise its head, the truth, and for some disconcerting, is that the Brazilians, with all their sins, continue to fight not to lose the best of their ancestors: their festive character, their stubbornness in wanting to be happy, rich or poor, and the pride of not wanting to change themselves for anyone. They are, paradoxically, happy even in the midst of their unhappiness.

